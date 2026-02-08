Apple to ban anonymous chat apps from App Store
What's the story
Apple has updated its App Review Guidelines to ban random and anonymous chat apps from the App Store. The new rule states that such apps "do not belong on the App Store and may be removed without notice." The move comes as part of Apple's efforts to ensure user safety and prevent potential misuse of its platform for harmful activities.
Safety concerns
Addressing bullying and harassment concerns
Anonymous chat apps, especially popular among younger users, have been associated with incidents of bullying and harassment. Previously, developers were only required to implement reporting tools and moderation features in their apps. However, with the new rule in place, Apple can now ban entire categories of these apps at once without having to review each one individually.
Political implications
Controversy over removal of immigration tracking app
The new rule comes after Apple faced backlash for removing ICEBlock, an app that tracked US immigration enforcement activity. Critics accused the company of succumbing to government pressure. The decision was justified under Apple's objectionable content rules, a defense many found unconvincing. By updating its guidelines, Apple may be trying to give itself more leeway for future enforcement actions that could face legal or political challenges.