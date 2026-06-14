Apple ending software support for these devices
What's the story
Apple has announced that it will end software support for 16 of its devices across four product lines this fall. The upcoming changes were revealed during the recent WWDC event, where the tech giant introduced macOS 27 Golden Gate, iPadOS 27, tvOS 27, and watchOS 27. Notably, iOS 27 will continue to support the same devices as its predecessor iOS 26.
Device impact
watchOS 27 will drop support for 5 watch models
The most significant change comes for Apple Watch users. watchOS 27 will no longer support Series 6, Series 7, Series 8, first-generation Apple Watch Ultra and second-generation Apple Watch SE models. The update requires an S9 or S10 chip. This is a major departure from watchOS 26, which supported all these models as well as those released after them.
iPadOS changes
Five iPad models will also be axed
The iPad lineup will also see some major changes with the introduction of iPadOS 27. The update will require an A14 Bionic chip or M1 chip, dropping five models that still run on iPadOS 26. These include the third-generation iPad Air, third-generation iPad Pro 12.9-inch, first-generation iPad Pro 11-inch, eighth-generation iPad, and fifth-generation iPad mini.
macOS update
Four remaining Intel Macs will no longer be supported
The latest macOS Golden Gate will also end support for four remaining Intel machines supported by macOS Tahoe. These include the 16-inch MacBook Pro (2019), 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020, Four Thunderbolt 3 ports), iMac (2020), and Mac Pro (2019). Apple had previously announced that macOS Tahoe would be the last release for pre-Apple silicon Macs, a promise it is now keeping with this year's update.
Information
Two Apple TV models won't receive tvOS 27 update
The upcoming tvOS 27 will also drop support for two Apple TV models: the 2015 Apple TV HD and the first-generation Apple TV 4K (2017). Only second- and third-generation Apple TV 4K models will get this update.