Apple revealed the changes during WWDC 2026

Apple ending software support for these devices

By Akash Pandey 01:01 pm Jun 14, 202601:01 pm

What's the story

Apple has announced that it will end software support for 16 of its devices across four product lines this fall. The upcoming changes were revealed during the recent WWDC event, where the tech giant introduced macOS 27 Golden Gate, iPadOS 27, tvOS 27, and watchOS 27. Notably, iOS 27 will continue to support the same devices as its predecessor iOS 26.