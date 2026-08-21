Apple Music to label AI-generated tracks
What's the story
Apple is set to introduce a new "Made With AI" label for songs created with artificial intelligence (AI). The tech giant has already sent emails to its music industry partners about the upcoming feature, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The label will be visible to all Apple Music users and will mark content that is "materially generated using AI."
AI disclosure
Apple announced transparency tags back in March
Back in March, Apple had announced the introduction of Transparency Tags.
This feature allows music creators to disclose their use of AI across different aspects, such as artwork, tracks, compositions (lyrics), and music videos.
At the time, Apple had said these tags were optional and would depend on content providers to determine what qualifies as AI-generated.
Tag requirement
Now, these tags are mandatory in certain cases
In its recent email, Apple said that AI Transparency Tags are now mandatory "in any instance where AI was used to create a material portion of the content, including tracks that are AI platform generated."
The company defined this type of content as "anything that is primarily derived from a generative AI service."
This move marks a significant step toward greater transparency in the music industry.
Market shift
Over a 3rd of uploads to Apple Music are AI-generated
Oliver Schusser, VP of Apple Music, revealed in April that over a third of monthly uploads to the platform are entirely AI-generated.
However, these tracks only account for less than 0.5% of actual listening.
Despite having an in-house system for detecting AI content, Apple is still relying on content makers to disclose their use of this technology.