Apple's Messages app to support end-to-end encrypted RCS messages

Apple is gearing up to enhance its Messages app with some major upgrades. The tech giant had announced last year that it would be supporting end-to-end encryption with Rich Communication Services (RCS) in a future software update. At the time, it was implied that this improvement would come in iOS 26. However, as of now, end-to-end encryption has not yet been introduced in the app.

Protocol enhancements Initial RCS implementation in iOS 18 was a stripped-down version Apple's initial implementation of the RCS protocol with iOS 18 was a stripped-down version. It used version 2.4, which only supported basic features like read receipts, high-quality photos, and typing indicators. The lack of end-to-end encryption at launch was mainly due to the absence of this feature in the open RCS standard until version 3.0 was released last March.

Security assurance Apple promised end-to-end encrypted RCS messages in future updates Apple had confirmed its commitment to RCS end-to-end encryption shortly after the release of version 3.0. The company said, "End-to-end encryption is a powerful privacy and security technology that iMessage has supported since the beginning." It also added, "We will add support for end-to-end encrypted RCS messages to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS in future software updates." This shows Apple's dedication toward improving user privacy and security on its platforms.

Protocol upgrade Upgrading to RCS version 2.7 will bring several improvements Currently, iOS uses RCS version 2.4, but with the release of version 2.7, it will get a bunch of major upgrades. These include in-line replies, proper support for reactions (including custom ones), and the ability to edit or delete/recall messages. While some of these features are already available on iPhone's RCS implementation, they aren't working as intended yet.

