What to expect from Apple's $599 MacBook coming next year

Apple is gearing up to launch a more affordable MacBook, according to industry sources cited by DigiTimes. The new laptop is expected to be priced at $699 for the general market and $599 under Apple's education discount program. This would make it significantly cheaper than the current entry-level MacBook Air, which costs $999 or $899 for education buyers.

Specifications New MacBook to be powered by A18 Pro chip The upcoming budget-friendly MacBook is said to be powered by Apple's A18 Pro processor, the same chip that powers the iPhone 16 Pro. It is likely to come in several color options including pink, blue, and yellow. Mass production of this new model is expected to start by late 2025 with shipments beginning early 2026.

Display details Device to sport a 12.9-inch display Earlier rumors suggested a 13-inch display for the new MacBook, but updated information now indicates it will sport a 12.9-inch screen. This is slightly smaller than the 13.6-inch MacBook Air's display and is likely to have lower resolution and brightness than Air's Liquid Retina panel.Industry analysts predict that the new MacBook's smaller size will make it lighter than the M4 MacBook Air, which weighs 1.22kg.