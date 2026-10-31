Apple Intelligence coming to China in December
What's the story
Apple is all set to launch its long-awaited artificial intelligence (AI) features in China this December. The move comes after two years of regulatory uncertainty and is part of Apple's strategy to introduce advanced technologies in its second-largest market. The tech giant will be collaborating with Alibaba Group Holding for this major rollout. Alibaba's Qwen AI model will power some Apple Intelligence features.
Launch details
Initial rollout to include 18 new features
The first batch of Apple Intelligence services will be available for Chinese iPhone users with the iOS 27.3 update in December.
This comes after an open beta test period for developers starting November 4, as per a statement from the US company on Saturday.
The initial rollout will bring some 18 new features under the Apple Intelligence umbrella.
Feature highlights
New features aimed at improving user experience
The upcoming Apple Intelligence services will offer a range of new features aimed at improving user experience.
These include writing tools for summarizing and proofreading, live translation for calls and messages, as well as visual intelligence through camera controls.
The move is part of Apple's broader strategy to leverage AI technology in its products and services.