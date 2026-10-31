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Apple Intelligence coming to China in December
The first set of AI features will arrive on Chinese iPhones with iOS 27.3

Apple Intelligence coming to China in December

By Akash Pandey
Oct 31, 2026
06:58 pm
What's the story

Apple is all set to launch its long-awaited artificial intelligence (AI) features in China this December. The move comes after two years of regulatory uncertainty and is part of Apple's strategy to introduce advanced technologies in its second-largest market. The tech giant will be collaborating with Alibaba Group Holding for this major rollout. Alibaba's Qwen AI model will power some Apple Intelligence features.

Launch details

Initial rollout to include 18 new features

The first batch of Apple Intelligence services will be available for Chinese iPhone users with the iOS 27.3 update in December.

This comes after an open beta test period for developers starting November 4, as per a statement from the US company on Saturday.

The initial rollout will bring some 18 new features under the Apple Intelligence umbrella.

Feature highlights

New features aimed at improving user experience

The upcoming Apple Intelligence services will offer a range of new features aimed at improving user experience.

These include writing tools for summarizing and proofreading, live translation for calls and messages, as well as visual intelligence through camera controls.

The move is part of Apple's broader strategy to leverage AI technology in its products and services.

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