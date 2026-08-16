Apple's smart home roadmap is getting bigger: Here's what's coming
What's the story
Apple is gearing up to expand its smart home product line, with new devices expected to be launched in the coming months. The company has been working on a new HomePod mini and Apple TV 4K, both of which are likely to debut later this fall. The HomePod mini will get an upgrade from the S5 chip to a newer S9 chip, possibly with additional color options and audio enhancements.
Device upgrade
Apple TV 4K to get A17 Pro chip
The Apple TV 4K is also in line for an upgrade, moving from the A15 Bionic chip to the A17 Pro.
While this may seem like an outdated chip, it will be compatible with Siri and support some of Apple's Intelligence features locally.
There are also rumors of a redesigned remote for the device.
New product
HomePad with homeOS in the works
Apple is also working on its first-ever smart home hub, with two variants: one a standalone screen that attaches to walls magnetically, and another that comes with a speaker base.
The device will feature a 7-inch square display and run on an OS called homeOS. It will allow FaceTime calls, Siri AI interaction, smart home control, among others.
Product details
Update for full-size HomePod in the works
The device, popularly known as 'HomePad,' will be powered by an A18 chip.
Along with the smart home hub, Apple is also working on an update for the full-size HomePod.
Though there's no timeline for this update yet, it is expected to come with a newer chip that would support Siri AI to some extent.
Information
Apple's 1st-ever smart home accessories in development
Along with these devices, Apple is also gearing up to launch its first-ever smart home accessories: a security camera and a doorbell. The company is not just developing software for the smart home but also making the actual products.