The new iPad Pro models will be powered by faster chips

Apple readies new iPad Pro lineup, entry-level MacBook Pro

By Akash Pandey 10:41 am Jul 02, 202610:41 am

What's the story

Apple is gearing up to launch a new line of iPad Pro tablets and an "entry-level" MacBook Pro in the first half of 2027, according to Bloomberg. The tech giant is said to be working on four models of the iPad Pro, all powered by faster chips. The new "entry-level" MacBook Pro, internally dubbed K104, is also in the works.