Apple readies new iPad Pro lineup, entry-level MacBook Pro
What's the story
Apple is gearing up to launch a new line of iPad Pro tablets and an "entry-level" MacBook Pro in the first half of 2027, according to Bloomberg. The tech giant is said to be working on four models of the iPad Pro, all powered by faster chips. The new "entry-level" MacBook Pro, internally dubbed K104, is also in the works.
Product launch
Last major MacBook Pro release
The new iPad Pro models will be Apple's first major update since October 2025. The company also plans to launch its first M7 processor in the same time frame. The last major MacBook Pro release was in March 2026, when Apple launched a high-end model and the budget-friendly MacBook Neo powered by the A18 chip originally designed for iPhones.
Market response
Anticipated product launches amid ongoing supply chain issues
The anticipated product launches come as Apple navigates supply chain issues that have led to price hikes. For instance, the MacBook Pro with 1TB storage recently saw a price jump from $1,699 to $1,999. If these new budget-friendly laptops and tablets are indeed in development, their launch could be a strategic move by Apple to counterbalance rising costs and maintain its market position.