Apple to manufacture AI chips in-house by 2026

Apple is gearing up to start production of its own artificial intelligence (AI) chips, according to a report by Ming-Chi Kuo. The tech giant's self-designed AI server processors are said to be progressing rapidly toward mass production. This could change the way Apple creates and delivers its AI services, and help it compete with other players in the field.

Production timeline Apple's AI chips to be produced in 2026 Kuo has revealed that Apple will begin producing its first-ever AI server chips in the second half of 2026. He claims that the technology has matured enough for real-world deployment, moving from lab prototypes. This is a major step for Apple as it expands its silicon design capabilities beyond consumer devices like iPhones and Macs to include server-grade hardware.

Tech details AI server chips: The backbone of modern AI systems AI server chips are the unsung heroes of today's artificial intelligence systems. Unlike traditional CPUs, they are optimized for parallel processing, enabling them to handle complex tasks like training large language models or image recognition. Apple's move to develop these chips fits into its larger strategy of controlling every layer of its ecosystem from the chip in your iPhone to the cloud running its AI models.

Advertisement

Infrastructure development Apple plans to build its own data centers Along with chip development, Apple is also said to be planning the construction and operation of its own data centers. These facilities would be used to run Apple's proprietary AI workloads, giving the company complete control over sensitive data processing. This move is in line with Apple's long-standing commitment to privacy and could reduce its dependence on third-party providers such as NVIDIA or AWS for AI infrastructure.

Advertisement