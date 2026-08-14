iPhone 18 to feature these 2 Pro-level upgrades
What's the story
Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 is likely to come with a major upgrade in terms of RAM. According to analyst Jeff Pu, the base model of the next-generation smartphone will sport a whopping 12GB of RAM. This is an increase from the 8GB offered in the current iPhone 17 model. The upgrade would put the iPhone 18 on par with its Pro counterparts in terms of memory capacity.
Market speculation
Conflicting predictions about iPhone 18's RAM
The prediction of a RAM upgrade for the iPhone 18 was also made by analyst Dan Nystedt in April.
However, the forecast is at odds with the most recent report on the subject from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Kuo had predicted that both the iPhone 18 and its cheaper variant, the iPhone 18e, would only have 9GB of RAM.
This limitation could prevent these models from supporting some features of Apple's artificial intelligence (AI) technology.
Information
iPhone 18e will come with 9GB of RAM
Pu supports Kuo's prediction that the budget-friendly iPhone 18e will come with 9GB of RAM. The information comes from his own sources and supply chain data. Both models are expected to be powered by the A20 chip.
Design changes
Standard model to have narrower Dynamic Island
In a separate but related prediction, Pu also thinks that the standard iPhone 18 model will have a narrower Dynamic Island.
The speculation comes as most rumors about a smaller Dynamic Island have been focused on the Pro models of the upcoming smartphone.
However, Chinese leaker Ice Universe has also suggested that this design change will be seen across all models in the iPhone 18 series.