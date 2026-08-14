iPhone 18 to feature these 2 Pro-level upgrades

The prediction of a RAM upgrade for the iPhone 18 was also made by analyst Dan Nystedt in April.

However, the forecast is at odds with the most recent report on the subject from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo had predicted that both the iPhone 18 and its cheaper variant, the iPhone 18e, would only have 9GB of RAM.

This limitation could prevent these models from supporting some features of Apple's artificial intelligence (AI) technology.