Apple to launch 3 new iPad models early next year
What's the story
Apple is reportedly gearing up to expand its iPad lineup with three new models in the first half of 2027. The update will include a refreshed iPad Air, a revamped base model, and an upgraded iPad Pro. The news comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who has a solid track record for predicting Apple's product plans.
Upcoming features
iPad Air to get OLED display
The next iPad Air is expected to get an OLED display.
It will likely retain a 60Hz refresh rate and keep Touch ID instead of switching to Face ID.
The device could also see an upgrade from the M4 chip to the M5 chip, with a possible price increase for its base 11-inch model.
Spec upgrades
Entry-level iPad to get A19 chip
The entry-level iPad (or iPad 12) will be updated with an A19 chip and 8GB of RAM, enabling Apple Intelligence support on the company's most affordable tablet.
The device is also likely to get an N1 chip and C1X modem for improved networking performance.
However, there are no expected changes in terms of screen or design for this model as of now.
Pro enhancements
iPad Pro will likely come with M6 chip
The next iPad Pro model is likely to come with a vapor chamber for better heat dissipation, a feature Apple introduced last year with the iPhone 17 Pro.
The device will probably be powered by an M6 or possibly even an M7 chip.
However, there are no major design changes expected for this model either.