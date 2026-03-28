What to expect from Apple's Siri chatbot in iOS 27

Apple is gearing up to give its virtual assistant, Siri , a major upgrade with the upcoming iOS 27. The new version will introduce a full chatbot version of Siri, making it more like Claude or ChatGPT . This change is expected to revolutionize how users interact with Apple's personal assistant and greatly expand its capabilities.

App launch A standalone chat app The upcoming update will also bring a standalone Siri app, much like those from OpenAI. The new app will offer features such as a grid or list of past conversations, text and voice-based interactions, the ability to favorite chats, search within them, start new ones and save them. Conversations with Siri will now appear like iMessage chats with Apple adopting chat bubbles for this purpose.

Enhanced features Managing complex tasks and files The new version of Siri will be able to do a lot more than just answering simple questions or completing basic tasks. It will be able to handle complex queries, assist with multi-step tasks, and even search the web for visually rich results. Other capabilities include summarizing information, analyzing uploaded files, controlling device features/settings, and searching on-device content (replacing Spotlight).

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App integration Integration into core Apple apps Siri will also be integrated into Apple's core apps like Mail, Messages, Apple TV, Xcode, and Photos. This means it will be able to search for specific images in Photos, edit them; help with coding in Xcode; suggest TV shows/movies on Apple TV; and send emails via Mail app. The integration is aimed at making Siri more useful across all of Apple's services.

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