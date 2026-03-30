Apple to unveil iOS 27 Siri extensions enabling 3rd-party chatbots
Technology
Apple's iOS 27, being unveiled on June 8 at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), is bringing a fresh Siri with a new "Extensions" feature.
This means you'll soon be able to plug in third-party AI chatbots (think ChatGPT-style helpers) right into Siri.
Apple's not trying to outdo the big AI names but wants to make Siri way more useful for everyone.
App Store to host AI marketplace
There's also going to be a dedicated spot in the App Store just for these AI integrations, basically creating an AI marketplace.
This move lets developers bring cool new features straight into the Apple ecosystem, while giving users more choices and keeping things interesting on iPhones.
It's all about making Siri smarter without locking you into just one kind of chatbot.