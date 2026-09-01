Apple to unveil iPhone 18 lineup September 9 preorders likely
Technology
Apple's big launch is coming up on September 9, with the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and their first foldable, the iPhone Ultra.
This year, preorders could open on Saturday (September 12) instead of Friday (Apple's way of respecting September 11 in the U.S.).
iPhone 18 Pro Max rumored upgrades
Preorders might kick off at midnight PT, earlier than usual.
The new lineup will likely drop alongside Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4.
The iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumored to pack a powerful new camera and chipset, but those upgrades could mean higher prices thanks to pricier memory components.