Apple to use TSMC's 2nm chip tech for iPhone 18

Qualcomm, Amazon, Google, and Marvell join Apple as customers

To keep up with huge demand through 2026, TSMC is expanding its factories and setting a record-high wafer price of $30,000.

Qualcomm comes in as the second-biggest buyer of these chips, while Amazon (Annapurna), Google, and Marvell are set to join by 2027.

The real-world perks for users might not be huge at first, but this move will shape future iPhones and other devices in a big way.