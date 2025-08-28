Next Article
Apple to use TSMC's 2nm chip tech for iPhone 18
Apple is gearing up to use TSMC's super-advanced 2-nanometer chip tech for its A20 chipset, which is likely to power the iPhone 18 series.
Mass production kicks off in late 2025, and Apple is expected to grab nearly half of TSMC's total manufacturing capacity—making it clear just how important Apple is as a customer.
Qualcomm, Amazon, Google, and Marvell join Apple as customers
To keep up with huge demand through 2026, TSMC is expanding its factories and setting a record-high wafer price of $30,000.
Qualcomm comes in as the second-biggest buyer of these chips, while Amazon (Annapurna), Google, and Marvell are set to join by 2027.
The real-world perks for users might not be huge at first, but this move will shape future iPhones and other devices in a big way.