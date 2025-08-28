Anthropic , a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, has revealed that its advanced AI system, Claude, was exploited in sophisticated cyberattacks . This incident marks a major case of generative AI being "weaponized" by criminals. In a recent report, Anthropic detailed how hackers used Claude to launch "vibe hacking" extortion campaigns against at least 17 organizations including those in healthcare and government sectors.

AI exploitation Hackers used Claude for decision-making, ransom notes The hacker in question leveraged Claude Code, Anthropic's agentic coding assistant, to automate various stages of the attack. These included reconnaissance, credential theft, and network breaches. The AI was also used for decision-making purposes such as identifying which data to target and generating "visually alarming" ransom notes. Some victims were even threatened with the public release of sensitive personal information if they didn't pay six-figure ransoms.

Countermeasures What has Anthropic done to prevent future incidents? Upon discovering the attack, Anthropic took immediate action by banning the involved accounts and notifying authorities. The company also introduced new automated screening and faster detection tools to prevent future incidents. Although details of these measures are not clear, Anthropic has emphasized that it is constantly improving its defenses against such threats.

Industry concerns Similar misuse of OpenAI's tools Anthropic isn't the only one dealing with such misuse of AI. Last year, OpenAI revealed that hackers from China and North Korea had used its generative tools for malicious purposes like debugging harmful code and drafting phishing emails. Microsoft, which uses OpenAI's models in its Copilot suite, also played a role in cutting off access to these groups.