Apple's iPhone 17 series arrives September 9: What to know
Apple is rolling out the iPhone 17 series at its "Awe-Dropping" event on September 9, 2025.
The big news? The new iPhone 17 Air is replacing the old Plus model.
If you're eyeing an upgrade, sales kick off September 19.
iPhone 17 Air replaces Plus model
The iPhone 17 Air stands out with a huge 6.6-inch screen, super slim body (possibly just 5.5mm), and a lightweight titanium-aluminum frame at around 145g.
Camera fans will get a sharp 48MP rear and a solid 24MP front camera.
Apple's also making things less confusing by sticking to four models: iPhone 17, Air, Pro, and Pro Max—so say goodbye to the Plus and older Pro versions.