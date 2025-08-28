Apple's iPhone 17 series arrives September 9: What to know

iPhone 17 Air replaces Plus model

The iPhone 17 Air stands out with a huge 6.6-inch screen, super slim body (possibly just 5.5mm), and a lightweight titanium-aluminum frame at around 145g.

Camera fans will get a sharp 48MP rear and a solid 24MP front camera.

Apple's also making things less confusing by sticking to four models: iPhone 17, Air, Pro, and Pro Max—so say goodbye to the Plus and older Pro versions.