Apple unveils 12 winners at 2026 Design Awards across categories
Apple just revealed the winners of its 2026 Design Awards, spotlighting 12 apps and games that stood out for innovation, accessibility, and awesome design.
Chosen from 36 finalists across six categories—including Inclusivity and Social Impact—these awards highlight what's fresh and meaningful in tech right now.
Thangaraj's Guitar Wiz wins Inclusivity award
Representing India, Bijoy Thangaraj's Guitar Wiz grabbed the Inclusivity award for making guitar learning accessible to a wider range of users.
The app features tools like Dynamic Type, Increased Contrast, and options to differentiate without color.
It even offers spoken guidance on pitch and finger placement, so whether you're a newbie or a pro with different needs, Guitar Wiz has your back.
Additional winners span accessibility, innovation, visuals
In the same category, Hyper Luminal Games's Pine Hearts won for its sensory-friendly game environment.
NBA: Live Games and Scores got recognized for Innovation thanks to its Apple Vision Pro integration, while Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition took home the Visuals award for its stunning graphics powered by Apple silicon.