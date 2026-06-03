Apple unveils 12 winners at 2026 Design Awards across categories

Thangaraj's Guitar Wiz wins Inclusivity award

Representing India, Bijoy Thangaraj's Guitar Wiz grabbed the Inclusivity award for making guitar learning accessible to a wider range of users.

The app features tools like Dynamic Type, Increased Contrast, and options to differentiate without color.

It even offers spoken guidance on pitch and finger placement, so whether you're a newbie or a pro with different needs, Guitar Wiz has your back.