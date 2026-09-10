Apple unveils A20 Pro chip powering iPhone 18 Pro, Duo
Apple just revealed its new A20 Pro chip at the Surprise and Shine event.
This processor is set to power the fresh iPhone 18 Pro series and the all-new iPhone Duo, Apple's debut foldable phone.
Built on TSMC's 2-nanometer process technology, the A20 Pro brings big leaps in speed, graphics, memory, and on-device AI compared to last year's A19 Pro.
A20 Pro up to 40% faster
The chip packs a six-core CPU, seven-core GPU, and a 32-core Neural Engine, making it up to 40% faster for everyday tasks and gaming.
Memory bandwidth jumps by one-half, while AI power doubles, so expect sharper photos, smoother games, and smarter features without relying so much on cloud processing.
Custom cooling and N1 wireless support
Apple also added a custom packaging design plus a larger vapor chamber for better cooling during heavy use.
The chip works alongside Apple's N1 wireless networking chip, which supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread for stronger connections across devices.
All in all: faster phones with more reliable performance are coming your way.