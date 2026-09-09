Apple unveils iPhone 18 Pro models with A20 Pro chip
Technology
Apple just dropped the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max at its Surprise and Shine event, packing in some major upgrades.
Both phones now run on the speedy new A20 Pro chip and Apple's own C2 modem for faster connections, all powered by iOS 27.
iPhone 18 Pro models 48MP cameras
The iPhone 18 Pro sports a big 6.9-inch display, while the Pro Max is a bit smaller at 6.3-inch, both with sharp resolutions.
You get triple rear cameras (all 48MP) plus an 18MP front camera for selfies.
There's up to 12GB of RAM and a maximum of 256GB of storage, but be ready for higher prices, up to ₹1.7 lakh, possibly thanks to pricier components.