Apple unveils iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max with variable aperture

Both phones run on the speedy A20 Pro chip with better cooling and now last longer, up to 36 hours of video playback on the Pro and 45 hours on the Pro Max.

There's also a smaller dynamic range island on the front of the device that tracks three live activities, seamless eSIM handoff between two iPhones (thanks to iOS 27), and a new burgundy color replacing last year's orange.

Preorders open September 12, starting at $1,199 (Pro) and $1,299 (Pro Max), with shipping from September 18.