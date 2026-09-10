Apple unveils Siri AI with NDTV demo and new iPhones

Apple's big "Surprise and Shine" event had a cool moment for India: the NDTV app was the only news app featured during a live demo of Siri's new AI tricks.

Siri can now handle natural multi-step conversations and perform actions across more than 300,000 apps, making it smarter and more helpful.

The event also saw Apple drop some major hardware updates, including the new iPhone 18 Pro series and its first foldable phone, the iPhone Duo.