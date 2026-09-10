Apple unveils Siri AI with NDTV demo and new iPhones
Apple's big "Surprise and Shine" event had a cool moment for India: the NDTV app was the only news app featured during a live demo of Siri's new AI tricks.
Siri can now handle natural multi-step conversations and perform actions across more than 300,000 apps, making it smarter and more helpful.
The event also saw Apple drop some major hardware updates, including the new iPhone 18 Pro series and its first foldable phone, the iPhone Duo.
Foldable iPhone Duo priced ₹299,900
The iPhone Duo folds open for easier multitasking and comes with a 48MP dual camera plus features like Duo Preview and Smart Take, priced at ₹299,900.
The iPhone 18 Pro starts at ₹164,900 (Pro Max at ₹179,900), both running on Apple's powerful A20 Pro chip with 6.3-inch screens on the iPhone 18 Pro and 6.9-inch screens on the Pro Max, with battery life of up to 24 hours and up to 30 hours.
Pre-orders will begin on September 12; you can grab them in India from September 18.