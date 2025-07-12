Next Article
Apple unveils Vision Pro upgrade plans
Apple is rolling out its first major update for the Vision Pro VR headset, focusing on smoother performance and better comfort.
The biggest change? The old M2 chip is being swapped for a faster M4 processor, which should make AI tasks and virtual experiences feel much snappier.
Apple is working on a lighter version of Vision Pro
Apple's also tackling complaints about the headset's weight by testing new strap designs to help with neck strain.
Plus, they're working on boosting AI power with upgraded neural engine cores.
While early sales were just okay, Apple isn't giving up—they're already planning a lighter version of Vision Pro for 2027 to keep things fresh in the VR game.