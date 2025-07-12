NASA predicts human Mars landing by 2040

NASA is aiming to land people on Mars by 2040. Sharmila Bhattacharya from NASA's Ames Research Center said, "it is reasonable to expect humans to set foot on the Red Planet by 2040," but she also pointed out that it'll take steady funding and patience to make this happen.

Years of progress This Mars mission is the result of years of progress—starting from the Apollo 11 moon landing back in 1969, all the way through research done on the International Space Station (ISS).

The ISS has helped scientists learn how long space trips affect our bodies, which is key for any deep space journey.

NASA will 1st return astronauts to Moon Before heading for Mars, NASA plans to return astronauts to the Moon to test new tech and gear for deep space.

A round trip to Mars could take about four years, so reliable life-support systems are a must.