Exploring AI's role in animal communication
The London School of Economics (LSE) is opening the Jeremy Coller Centre for Animal Sentience on September 30, 2025, backed by a £4 million grant.
Led by Professor Jonathan Birch, the center will bring together experts from philosophy, veterinary science, AI, neuroscience, and law to explore how animals think and feel.
Center to create better policies for animal welfare worldwide
The center's main goal is to create better policies for animal welfare worldwide.
One cool area they'll study: whether AI can help us "talk" to our pets—without risking their well-being.
Professor Birch points out that while these tools sound exciting, "AI translations" could be misleading or even harmful if we're not careful.
Center to set ethical guidelines for using AI with animals
To keep things safe for animals as technology advances, the center plans to set ethical guidelines for using AI with them.
They'll also look at how AI in farming and self-driving cars affects animal safety.
By working with NGOs and other groups, they hope to build fair rules that protect sentient animals in a tech-driven world.