AI's impact on jobs: Gates's perspective
Jul 12, 2025

Bill Gates thinks coding isn't going anywhere—at least not as a fully automated job.

He predicts programming will remain "100% human" until 2125, even as AI gets better at helping with code and debugging.

Gates points out that real software development is about creative problem-solving and making judgment calls that algorithms just can't handle.

He explained that writing software is less about typing syntax and more about judging trade-offs that no algorithm can anticipate.