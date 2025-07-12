AI's impact on jobs: Gates's perspective
Bill Gates thinks coding isn't going anywhere—at least not as a fully automated job.
He predicts programming will remain "100% human" until 2125, even as AI gets better at helping with code and debugging.
Gates points out that real software development is about creative problem-solving and making judgment calls that algorithms just can't handle.
He explained that writing software is less about typing syntax and more about judging trade-offs that no algorithm can anticipate.
Gates's take on AI replacing jobs
Gates also mentioned that fields like biology and energy need the kind of creativity and insight only humans bring, so they're unlikely to be fully automated anytime soon.
His take comes as many people worry about AI replacing jobs, but he's confident tech still needs a human touch—especially when it comes to inventing new solutions or fixing tricky problems.
Where AI is headed
Co-founder of Microsoft and a major voice in tech, Gates has spent decades shaping how we use computers—and thinking deeply about where AI is headed.
His experience gives weight to his belief that programmers (and creative thinkers in general) aren't going out of style any time soon.