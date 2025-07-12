AI robot performs successful 'No hands' surgery
A team at Johns Hopkins University just had their AI-powered robot, SRT-H, perform a gallbladder removal surgery on a lifelike mannequin—and it pulled it off with 100% accuracy.
The coolest part? The robot handled unexpected twists in the procedure all by itself, kind of like how self-driving cars react to surprises on the road.
Lead researcher Axel Krieger called this a big milestone for robotic surgery.
SRT-H was trained by watching videos of real surgeries
SRT-H was trained by watching videos of real surgeries on pigs and managed to ace eight practice runs in a row.
While it's still slower than human surgeons, this breakthrough shows that fully autonomous surgeries might not be far off.
The team is now working to teach the robot even more complex procedures—so future surgeries could be hands-free for doctors.