Apple unveils Watch Ultra 4 with health sensing system, ₹109,900
Apple just dropped the Watch Ultra 4, built for anyone who loves adventure or pushing their limits.
It's priced at ₹109,900 and comes with a new Health Sensing System, a custom S11 chip for smoother performance, and longer battery life.
The watch runs on watchOS 27 with Apple Intelligence for smarter features.
Pre-orders are live now, and it hits stores September 18.
Readiness score and 50-84 hours battery
The updated Health Sensing System offers more accurate heart rate tracking thanks to bigger LEDs and faster checks.
There's also a new "Readiness" score that helps you see how well you've recovered based on your sleep, vitals, and training load, super handy if you're into training or just want to keep tabs on your energy.
Battery life is strong: up to 50 hours normally, 84 in Low Power Mode, or 45 hours during long workouts.
Available in natural or black titanium
Ultra 4 keeps its tough look, so it's ready for any challenge.
You can pick between natural or black titanium finishes.