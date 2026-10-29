Apple v/s OpenAI trade secret trial set for July 2027
What's the story
The highly anticipated trade secret theft trial between tech giants Apple and OpenAI has been scheduled for July 19, 2027. The case stems from a lawsuit filed by Apple in July 2026, accusing OpenAI of stealing trade secrets through former employees Tang Tan and Chang Liu. The legal battle is expected to continue until the trial begins, with both companies given until October 23 to agree on a schedule.
Legal strategies
OpenAI refutes Apple's allegations of ignoring complaints
In response to Apple's allegations, OpenAI has refuted the claims of ignoring complaints.
The company highlighted an email mix-up involving Apple's lawyers as evidence.
It also published an open letter defending its hires and sharing messages between Liu and former colleagues.
The defense argued that departing employees could unknowingly retain Apple files despite not wanting them or knowing they were still accessible.
Case progress
OpenAI ordered to share evidences
After Judge Edward Davila indicated an injunction was likely, OpenAI volunteered not to use Apple trade secrets during the case and offered forensic drive images belonging to 14 former Apple employees.
Judge Davila also granted additional discovery requests after Apple limited its scope to former employees hired by OpenAI.
The order includes devices, messaging accounts, AI tools, recruitment interviews, and how OpenAI handled confidential Apple information.