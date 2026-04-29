Apple Vision Pro used in cataract surgery for first time

Apple 's Vision Pro headset has been used for the first time to perform a cataract surgery. The milestone was achieved by New York-based ophthalmologist Dr. Eric Rosenberg of SightMD. He performed the groundbreaking procedure in October 2025 and has since completed hundreds more using ScopeXR, a surgical platform he co-developed for Apple's mixed reality device.

Technological advancement ScopeXR streams 3D surgical microscope feeds to Vision Pro ScopeXR, the surgical platform co-developed by Dr. Rosenberg, streams live feeds from 3D digital surgical microscopes directly into the Vision Pro headset. This allows surgeons to view the operative field in stereoscopic 3D while overlaying preoperative diagnostic data. The platform also enables real-time remote collaboration, letting other surgeons virtually join procedures and see exactly what the operating surgeon sees.

Expert accessibility Technology can bring top surgeons into ORs remotely Dr. Rosenberg emphasized the potential of this technology in democratizing access to surgical expertise. He said, "We are now able to bring the world's best surgeon into any operating room, at any hour, from anywhere on the planet." This could be a game changer for residents performing their first cases or surgeons facing unexpected complications during procedures.

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Market focus Apple's shift to enterprise use cases for Vision Pro The use of Vision Pro in cataract surgery is another step in Apple's strategy to focus on enterprise and professional use cases for the headset. The company's decision comes as consumer adoption has been slow due to the high price tag of $3,499 and its bulky form factor. Apple has been focusing on niche applications in areas such as healthcare, aviation training, and industrial design where the device's capabilities can justify its cost.

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