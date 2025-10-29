Apple vs OPPO: Court orders OPPO to share documents

Details on the ongoing case

Apple says OPPO not only encouraged the leak but also let Shi delete possible evidence and delayed sharing forensic records.

OPPO denies all this, insisting their own checks found no sign of trade secret theft and that Shi's talk was just about general engineering.

The court has now told OPPO to hand over all related documents by October 31 (year implied as current year, i.e., 2025).

Meanwhile, Chen Shi has agreed to testify but asked for a delay due to medical reasons.

Apple is seeking damages, an injunction, and restrictions on anyone exposed to the leaked info as the case moves ahead.