Apple vs OPPO: Court orders OPPO to share documents
Apple is taking legal action against OPPO and former staffer Chen Shi, claiming Shi took 63 confidential Apple Watch sensor files before leaving the company.
According to Apple, Shi then shared these secrets with hundreds of OPPO employees in a presentation called "Apple's Sensor Hardware R&D Philosophy and Methodology."
The lawsuit was filed in California before October 2025.
Details on the ongoing case
Apple says OPPO not only encouraged the leak but also let Shi delete possible evidence and delayed sharing forensic records.
OPPO denies all this, insisting their own checks found no sign of trade secret theft and that Shi's talk was just about general engineering.
The court has now told OPPO to hand over all related documents by October 31 (year implied as current year, i.e., 2025).
Meanwhile, Chen Shi has agreed to testify but asked for a delay due to medical reasons.
Apple is seeking damages, an injunction, and restrictions on anyone exposed to the leaked info as the case moves ahead.