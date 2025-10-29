Japan's HTV-X cargo spacecraft set for 1st ISS docking today

About the HTV-X cargo spacecraft

HTV-X, built by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries for JAXA, replaces Japan's older cargo ship but keeps the same hefty payload capacity—about 6,000kg.

Launched just days ago on October 25, it brought up 4,080kg of supplies and can hang out in orbit for up to a year and a half.

It joins other ISS delivery vehicles like Russia's Progress and SpaceX's Dragon.