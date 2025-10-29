Next Article
Japan's HTV-X cargo spacecraft set for 1st ISS docking today
Japan's brand-new HTV-X cargo spacecraft is set for its first-ever docking with the International Space Station today, around 11:50am EDT (1550 GMT).
The maneuver will use the station's Canadarm2 robotic arm, with NASA astronaut Zena Cardman and JAXA astronaut Kimiya Yui at the controls.
About the HTV-X cargo spacecraft
HTV-X, built by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries for JAXA, replaces Japan's older cargo ship but keeps the same hefty payload capacity—about 6,000kg.
Launched just days ago on October 25, it brought up 4,080kg of supplies and can hang out in orbit for up to a year and a half.
It joins other ISS delivery vehicles like Russia's Progress and SpaceX's Dragon.