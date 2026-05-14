Apple defends Google against EU's push to open Android services

Apple has warned the European Union (EU) that its proposal to force Google into opening Android to competing artificial intelligence (AI) services could pose serious risks to user privacy, security, and safety. The warning comes as part of Apple's response to the European Commission's request for feedback on draft measures aimed at helping Google comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

Privacy risks Proposed measures raise 'urgent and serious concerns': Apple The proposed measures would let competing AI services interact with Android apps to perform tasks like sending emails, ordering food, or sharing photos. However, Apple has flagged these proposals as raising "urgent and serious concerns." The tech giant warned that if implemented, they could pose grave risks for user privacy, security, and safety as well as device integrity and performance.

AI risks EU's technical expertise questioned by Apple Apple also highlighted the rapidly evolving nature of AI as a major concern, arguing that risks are "especially acute in the context of rapidly evolving AI systems whose capabilities, behaviors, and threat vectors remain unpredictable." The company questioned the EU's technical expertise in drafting these proposals. It said that the Commission is "substituting judgments made by Google's engineers for its own judgment based on less than three months of work," implying that their only goal is "open and unfettered access."

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Regulatory clashes Apple's long-standing clash with EU over DMA Apple has a long-standing history of clashing with EU regulators over the DMA. The company challenged the regulation in court in October 2025 and called for its complete repeal last month, claiming it had created security vulnerabilities and degraded user experience. However, the EU has remained firm on not repealing the law in response to Apple's concerns.

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