Apple sends spyware alerts to users across 110 countries
What's the story
Apple has issued a fresh wave of alerts to users who may have fallen victim to spyware attacks. The notifications warn that an iPhone, iPad or Mac could be compromised by government-grade spyware. The tech giant has issued these warnings in 110 countries so far and has reached customers in over 150 countries with similar notifications.
Enhanced alerts
How Apple is notifying users
Apple has improved the way it delivers these alerts, making it easier for users to find and act on them.
The notification reads: "Apple detected a mercenary spyware attack targeted at your iPhone. There are actions you can take now to protect your data and device."
Along with push notifications, Apple also sends out emails and alerts users when they log into their accounts.
Security feature
Prompt to enable Lockdown Mode
The notification also prompts users to enable Lockdown Mode, a security feature that makes it much harder for spyware attacks to succeed.
Apple has never seen a case of someone getting hacked with Lockdown Mode on.
This is part of Apple's continued effort to protect its users from the growing threat of spyware attacks, which have been misused by governments against critics in recent years.
Progress report
Expert praises Apple's spyware alerts
John Scott-Railton, a senior researcher at Citizen Lab, praised Apple's improvements in its spyware alerts since their introduction in 2021.
He said these notifications are a "big improvement" in encouraging people to seek help to secure their devices.
The alerts not only warn users but also prompt them to take necessary actions, often initiating investigations that uncover more cases of potential spyware attacks.