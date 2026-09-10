Apple Watch preorders open in India as hypertension notification delayed
Technology
Apple's hypertension notification for the Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4 won't be launching in India just yet: regulatory hurdles mean it's pushed to next year.
Still, preorders for the Watch Series 12 are open, and you can grab one starting September 18, with prices from ₹56,900.
Watch Series 12 boosts health features
Even without the hypertension feature, the Watch Series 12 packs plenty: improved heart rate tracking, workout and sleep monitoring, ECG access, sleep apnea alerts, fall detection, and emergency SOS.
Battery life is better too: up to 24 hours on a single charge or about 10 hours if you're out exercising, which is a solid step up from earlier models.