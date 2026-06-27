Apple Watch Series 11 drops to $279 on Amazon today
Technology
The Apple Watch Series 11 just dropped to $279 on Amazon, a solid $120 off its usual price, but only until Prime Day wraps up tonight, June 26.
Released last September, the Series 11 stands out with longer battery life and smarter health features.
Series 11 FDA-cleared blood pressure tracking
Sitting between the SE 3 ($250) and Ultra 3 ($700), the Series 11 packs in handy tools like Sleep Scores and an FDA-cleared system for tracking blood pressure while you sleep.
If you've been eyeing an Apple Watch for fitness or health upgrades, this is a pretty sweet moment to grab one without breaking your budget.