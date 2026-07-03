Apple Watch Series 12 could add health sensor in band
What's the story
Apple's upcoming Watch Series 12 is likely to sport a new health sensor, but there's a catch. According to leaker Kosutami, the sensor will be housed in the fluoroelastomer band. The tipster didn't specify what the band-mounted sensor would measure, but it is said to be exclusive to the silicone band. The development comes as part of Apple's ongoing efforts to expand its smartwatch's health tracking capabilities.
Sensor possibilities
Apple is working on non-invasive blood sugar monitoring technology
Apple has been exploring different options for external sensors, including a hydration sensor or one based on muscle movement detection. The tech giant is also working on non-invasive blood sugar monitoring technology. However, there have been no indications that this feature will be integrated into a band-mounted sensor instead of the optical array beneath the watch body.