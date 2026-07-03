The sensor will be embedded in the band

Apple Watch Series 12 could add health sensor in band

By Mudit Dube 06:52 pm Jul 03, 202606:52 pm

What's the story

Apple's upcoming Watch Series 12 is likely to sport a new health sensor, but there's a catch. According to leaker Kosutami, the sensor will be housed in the fluoroelastomer band. The tipster didn't specify what the band-mounted sensor would measure, but it is said to be exclusive to the silicone band. The development comes as part of Apple's ongoing efforts to expand its smartwatch's health tracking capabilities.