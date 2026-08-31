Apple Watch Series 12 could be offered in ceramic cases
What's the story
Apple's upcoming Watch Series 12 could come in two premium ceramic case options. The speculation has grown throughout August, with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman adding more weight to the theory in his latest "Power On" newsletter. He revealed that Apple has been testing the new model with white and dark gray variants of these ceramic cases.
Design details
No major redesign, but more band colors expected
Despite the buzz around the ceramic case, Gurman has confirmed that there won't be a major redesign for this year's Apple Watch.
However, he did say that we can expect more band colors and configurations for other variants.
This suggests that while the overall look of the device may not change much, there will be plenty of customization options available for users who want to personalize their watch.
Feature enhancements
Potential health-related changes in new Apple Watch
Gurman also hinted at some potential health-related changes for the Apple Watch this year, including a sensor in the band.
He said that Apple is testing a way for its heart rate sensor to continuously collect data throughout the day, as opposed to just during intense activities or at random intervals.
There are also rumors of possible updates to fitness and health app software, with more wellness-related metrics being presented to users.
Release information
Apple's 'Surprise and shine' event on September 9
Apple's "Surprise and shine" event is scheduled for September 9, where the company is expected to unveil the new Apple Watch along with iPhone 18 Pro lineup and a foldable iPhone.
While pre-orders usually start on the following Friday, this time they could begin on Saturday instead.
Reports suggest that pre-orders could open at 12:01am PT or 3:01am ET, giving customers an early start to secure their new devices.