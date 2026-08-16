New Apple Watch models launching alongside iPhones: What to expect
What's the story
Apple is all set to unveil its latest smartwatch models, the Apple Watch Ultra 4 and Apple Watch Series 12, at a special event in September. The launch will coincide with the introduction of the new iPhone lineup. While details about these upcoming watches are still scarce, recent reports suggest improvements in performance and health tracking capabilities.
Expected features
Next-gen chip for improved performance
The Apple Watch Ultra 4 and Series 12 are likely to be the next-gen successors of their predecessors, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Series 11.
Both models are expected to feature a new-generation chip, which could improve processing performance and efficiency.
This upgrade comes as watchOS 27 is set to introduce AI-powered Siri capabilities for compatible models, making additional processing power useful for on-device tasks.
Sensor upgrades
Enhanced health tracking features
The Apple Watch Ultra 4 is also expected to come with a significant increase in the number of sensors for health-related functions.
This could lead to an improved hypertension notification feature, which was introduced with watchOS 26.
The tech giant is also said to be working on an updated notification feature, which is currently under regulatory review.
However, the exact sensors and health capabilities of these upcoming models are yet to be confirmed.
Design updates
Design updates and ceramic case option
As for the design of the Apple Watch Ultra 4, there have been mixed reports.
Some earlier claims suggested a major redesign for the Ultra model, but other reports indicate that a major design overhaul may not come until a later generation.
Instead, smaller changes could be introduced this year, including the possible return of a ceramic case option.