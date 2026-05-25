watchOS 27 to improve heart-rate tracking on Apple Watch

Apple is gearing up to launch its next software update, watchOS 27, at WWDC 2026. The update will focus on stability and performance improvements rather than introducing major new features. However, one significant improvement users can expect is an upgrade in heart-rate tracking capabilities on the Apple Watch , according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Feature enhancements Enhancements in existing health features The Apple Watch has become a key player in Apple's health-focused product line, offering ECG monitoring, irregular rhythm notifications, sleep tracking, and workout metrics. The upcoming watchOS 27 update is expected to make these features even better by improving heart-rate tracking, Gurman revealed in his latest Power On newsletter. However, he didn't provide specific details about what these improvements would entail or how they would work.

AI development 'Project Mulberry': An AI health coaching project Beyond watchOS 27, Apple is also said to be working on an ambitious AI health coaching project internally dubbed "Project Mulberry." The initiative involves an AI agent that provides health insights based on data from Apple Health. However, earlier reports in February indicated that the project had been scaled back. Gurman now says the features are still expected to be part of iOS 27 but may come later than originally planned.

Advertisement