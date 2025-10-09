Apple Watch's 'Mindful Month' challenge returns tomorrow: How to join

Apple is bringing back its "Mindful Month" Activity Challenge on Friday, October 10, 2025, to mark World Mental Health Day. The idea is simple: do at least 10 minutes of mindfulness or meditation using any app that logs mindful minutes in Apple Health—whether it's Apple's own Mindfulness app or something like Headspace.

Earn animated stickers for Messages If you join in, you'll score special animated stickers for Messages as a reward—just like previous Apple Watch challenges.

This is the second year Apple is focusing on mindfulness for World Mental Health Day, making it a bit of a tradition.

Apple's broader mental health initiative All your mindful minutes get tracked automatically if your apps are linked to Apple Health, so there's no hassle.

The real goal? Encouraging ongoing mental wellbeing, not just a one-off session.

It's part of Apple's bigger push to make mental health a core part of its digital ecosystem.