Intel's Panther Lake chips promise to redefine mobile computing

Panther Lake packs RibbonFET transistors and PowerVia tech for better power and signal handling. You get four performance cores, eight efficiency cores, and up to 12 Intel Arc Xe3 GPU cores. The Neural Processing Unit (NPU) can hit 50-120 TOPS, which is about double the AI muscle of last-gen chips.

They could be a game-changer for laptops and ultrabooks

These chips use up to 45% less power than Arrow Lake-H but deliver up to 13% more instructions per cycle.

With support for up to 12 PCIe lanes, they're ready for gaming and creative work.

Intel is aiming to beat AMD Ryzen 9000 and Snapdragon X Elite in mobile AI and gaming, but pricing is still under wraps.

If you're into pro-level or AI-heavy tasks on the go, Panther Lake could be worth watching when it drops next year.