Intel's Panther Lake chips promise to redefine mobile computing
Intel just announced Panther Lake, its first AI-focused Core Ultra 300 processors.
Built on the cutting-edge Intel 18A (18 angstrom) process, these chips are set to be made in late 2025 and hit shelves in early 2026.
They combine CPU, GPU, and neural hardware to boost AI tasks, energy efficiency, and graphics—making them a big leap for laptops and ultrabooks.
These chips combine CPU, GPU, and NPU
Panther Lake packs RibbonFET transistors and PowerVia tech for better power and signal handling.
You get four performance cores, eight efficiency cores, and up to 12 Intel Arc Xe3 GPU cores.
The Neural Processing Unit (NPU) can hit 50-120 TOPS, which is about double the AI muscle of last-gen chips.
They could be a game-changer for laptops and ultrabooks
These chips use up to 45% less power than Arrow Lake-H but deliver up to 13% more instructions per cycle.
With support for up to 12 PCIe lanes, they're ready for gaming and creative work.
Intel is aiming to beat AMD Ryzen 9000 and Snapdragon X Elite in mobile AI and gaming, but pricing is still under wraps.
If you're into pro-level or AI-heavy tasks on the go, Panther Lake could be worth watching when it drops next year.