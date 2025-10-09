Intel's Panther Lake chips could finally beat AMD in graphics

The new design separates the GPU from the CPU

Built on Intel's advanced 18A (3nm) tech, Panther Lake includes at least three versions, with detailed configurations featuring 8 or 16 cores (a mix of performance and efficiency).

The upgraded Xe3 GPU can hit up to 12 cores and 12 ray tracing units, delivering up to 50% better graphics than last year's Lunar and Arrow Lake chips.

The chip as a whole is expected to offer the same power as Arrow Lake-H chips while using up to 40% less wattage.