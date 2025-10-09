ChatGPT chats aren't as personal as you think
OpenAI's latest study, published in August 2025, shows that just 1.9% of ChatGPT conversations are about relationships or personal reflection—much less than most people assume.
The research looked at over a million anonymized chats and found that relationship talk is a tiny slice of what users actually discuss.
Practical help dominates the conversation
Most users turn to ChatGPT for practical help—think writing tips, info requests, or everyday problem-solving.
"How-to" advice alone made up 8.5% of messages, while casual greetings and small talk were just about 2%, separate from deeper relationship topics.
A growing trend, but still a niche
By mid-2025, over 70% of ChatGPT use was for non-work stuff like learning, creative brainstorming, and personalized advice.
Even with this growth, using ChatGPT for emotional support or companionship is still pretty rare.