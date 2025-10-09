Google Gemini Enterprise workspace AI platform launches

Gemini Enterprise packs six main features: agent orchestration, the new Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model, built-in and upcoming AI agents, data integration, tight security controls, and partnerships with companies like Klarna and Virgin Voyages. It includes the new Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model (nano banana), as well as other advanced Gemini models. Pricing starts at $21 per user/month for small businesses (Gemini Business), or $30 per user/month for bigger companies needing extra security.

If you want to use AI at work—no matter your tech skills—Gemini Enterprise aims to make it easy while keeping things secure.

Its deep links with popular productivity suites mean it's a solid pick if your company already uses Google or Microsoft tools.

For teams looking to level up their workflow with smart AI, this could be worth a look.