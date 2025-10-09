Google Gemini Enterprise workspace AI platform launches
Google Cloud just launched Gemini Enterprise, its new AI workspace platform succeeding Agentspace.
It brings together Google's latest Gemini 2.5 AI, agent orchestration, company data integration, security, and partner support to make work smoother across teams.
You can build both no-code and coded AI agents, and it works with tools like Microsoft 365 and Salesforce.
Gemini Enterprise packs 6 main features
Gemini Enterprise packs six main features: agent orchestration, the new Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model, built-in and upcoming AI agents, data integration, tight security controls, and partnerships with companies like Klarna and Virgin Voyages.
It includes the new Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model (nano banana), as well as other advanced Gemini models.
Pricing starts at $21 per user/month for small businesses (Gemini Business), or $30 per user/month for bigger companies needing extra security.
For teams looking to level up their workflow with smart AI
If you want to use AI at work—no matter your tech skills—Gemini Enterprise aims to make it easy while keeping things secure.
Its deep links with popular productivity suites mean it's a solid pick if your company already uses Google or Microsoft tools.
For teams looking to level up their workflow with smart AI, this could be worth a look.