Next Article
Google Pixel phones get October 2025 security update
Technology
Google just dropped its October 2025 security update for most newer Pixel phones (Pixel 7, 8, 9 series—sorry, Pixel 6 owners), foldables, and the Pixel Tablet.
This patch mainly squashes some annoying bugs, like screen flickering and random shutdowns on the Pixel 7 series, plus fixes for frozen or fuzzy displays on the Pixel 10.
What's new?
If you use a Pixel, this update is all about smoother, more reliable performance.
Google also sorted out some UI glitches—like camera backgrounds not clearing and flashlight status not updating—making everyday stuff feel less buggy.
It's a small but meaningful boost to your device's stability, so it's worth grabbing the update when you can.