LinkedIn users can now add notice period, salary expectations

LinkedIn has introduced a new feature that allows job seekers to add their notice period directly to their profiles. The update is aimed at helping recruiters find candidates who are available to join sooner, thus reducing the usual back-and-forth about timelines. The feature comes as part of LinkedIn's "Open to Work" option, which lets users discreetly indicate their openness for new opportunities.

Efficiency boost Aim for faster hiring and better transparency The new feature is part of LinkedIn's effort to make hiring faster and more transparent, especially in markets like India, where long notice periods of 60-90 days are common. By providing recruiters with better visibility early in the process, it hopes to help them align candidate availability with business needs more efficiently.

Profile update Expected salary added to 'Open to Work' LinkedIn users can also add their expected annual salary to their profiles. Similar to the notice period, this information is only visible to recruiters, even if the "Open to Work" badge is displayed publicly. This way, recruiters can quickly determine whether the employee's salary expectations align with the company's without having to ask the question on the first call.