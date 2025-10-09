LinkedIn users can now add notice period, salary expectations
What's the story
LinkedIn has introduced a new feature that allows job seekers to add their notice period directly to their profiles. The update is aimed at helping recruiters find candidates who are available to join sooner, thus reducing the usual back-and-forth about timelines. The feature comes as part of LinkedIn's "Open to Work" option, which lets users discreetly indicate their openness for new opportunities.
Efficiency boost
Aim for faster hiring and better transparency
The new feature is part of LinkedIn's effort to make hiring faster and more transparent, especially in markets like India, where long notice periods of 60-90 days are common. By providing recruiters with better visibility early in the process, it hopes to help them align candidate availability with business needs more efficiently.
Profile update
Expected salary added to 'Open to Work'
LinkedIn users can also add their expected annual salary to their profiles. Similar to the notice period, this information is only visible to recruiters, even if the "Open to Work" badge is displayed publicly. This way, recruiters can quickly determine whether the employee's salary expectations align with the company's without having to ask the question on the first call.
Profile optimization
Tips to improve your chances of getting hired
Along with the new features, LinkedIn has also shared some insights to help users improve their visibility. The platform says profiles with at least five skills listed are 5.6 times more likely to be viewed by recruiters. Further, turning on "Open to Work" can double your chances of getting a message from one.