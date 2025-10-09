Next Article
Google brings 'Search Live' to India: What it is
Technology
Google just dropped its 'Search Live' feature in India, letting you ask questions or search using your voice or camera—right in the Google app.
Powered by Gemini and Project Astra, it gives instant answers in both English and Hindi, making searching way more interactive and visual.
Support for 7 more Indian languages
You can use 'Search Live' to ID landmarks or even scan ingredients for recipe help.
Google's also rolling out support for seven more Indian languages like Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali, aiming to make this AI tool accessible for even more people.
Available now on Android and iOS, with wider rollout coming soon.