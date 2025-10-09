Samsung's One UI 8.5 can let AI answer your calls
Samsung is testing a smart AI call assistant with the upcoming One UI 8.5 update.
Called "Auto Answer with AI," this feature can automatically pick up selected types of calls after a short delay—even if you're busy or have Do Not Disturb on.
AI will chat with callers, send context-aware replies
The AI can chat with callers in real time, send context-aware replies, and transcribe the conversation for you to check later.
You decide which types of calls it answers—think spam, ads, or deliveries—and you can jump into the call anytime or let the AI handle it all.
Voice data is processed but not stored, and you can turn the feature off whenever you want.
This is Samsung's answer to Google Pixel's call screening, with similar customizable controls over which calls are answered.
This offers more automation than Bixby Text Call, which is currently manual, especially if you get lots of calls or just want to block the annoying ones more easily.