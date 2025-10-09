New species of non-glowing fireflies found in Nilgiris
Researchers just discovered two new species of non-glowing fireflies in the Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu.
Named Lamellipalpodes kurumba and Lamellipalpodes debprasama, these finds were published this year in the International Journal of Tropical Insect Science.
With this, there are now 14 known Lamellipalpodes species—five of them right here in India.
The names have a story too
The scientists named L. kurumba after the Kurumba tribe, recognizing their role in protecting Nilgiris's biodiversity.
L. debprasama is a heartfelt nod to the researchers' parents, blending science with a personal touch.
Habitat loss and pesticide use threaten rare insects
This discovery also shines a light on growing threats like habitat loss and pesticide use that put rare insects at risk.
The team emphasizes the importance of more research into the ecology of non-luminous fireflies in the Western Ghats.