New species of non-glowing fireflies found in Nilgiris Technology Oct 09, 2025

Researchers just discovered two new species of non-glowing fireflies in the Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu.

Named Lamellipalpodes kurumba and Lamellipalpodes debprasama, these finds were published this year in the International Journal of Tropical Insect Science.

With this, there are now 14 known Lamellipalpodes species—five of them right here in India.